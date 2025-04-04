Arcfield Partners With C3 AI on Enterprise AI Applications for Defense, Intel Agencies

Government technology provider Arcfield and artificial intelligence company C3 AI are synthesizing their tools and capabilities in a partnership for enterprise AI applications designed to further improve services to defense and intelligence agencies.

The collaboration will work to accelerate AI adoption across Arcfield and its clients, Kevin Kelly, Arcfield’s chairman and CEO and a Wash100 awardee, said in the partnership’s announcement Thursday. “AI is the force multiplier we need to outpace our adversaries and ensure mission success for our customers,” he stressed.

Support C3 AI Tools

The partnership will employ C3 Agentic AI Platform and C3 Generative AI as support tools to develop, deploy and maintain Arcfield’s enterprise AI applications. The collaborative effort is geared at enhancing the service offerings of Arcfield to its customers, including systems engineering, modeling and simulation, supply chain optimization and predictive maintenance. The sectors that the company serves include space exploration and defense, as well as hypersonic and nuclear deterrence missions.

AI-driven capabilities will drive national security and space missions’ future, according to Thomas Siebel, C3 AI chairman and CEO. “By combining C3 AI’s proven technology with Arcfield’s deep domain expertise, together, we will transform how defense and intelligence agencies operate, unlocking new levels of speed, efficiency, and resilience to outpace emerging threats and secure mission success,” said the C3 AI head.

Other Partnerships in Play

In another C3 AI collaboration, the company announced in December an enhanced partnership agreement with RTX business Collins Aerospace to provide AI-powered tools to the defense and intelligence sectors.

On Arcfield’s side, the company’s Strategic Technology Consulting unit is one of the five companies collaborating with General Dynamics Land Systems on advanced software for battlefield applications, contributing its capabilities in model-based systems engineering.