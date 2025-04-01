Guggenheim Securities Welcomes Andy McEnroe as Managing Director

Andy McEnroe, a government investment banker and 2025 Wash100 Award winner, has assumed new responsibilities as managing director of Guggenheim Securities. He will advise companies within the defense, aerospace and government services markets, said the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners in a press release published Monday.

Who is Andy McEnroe?

McEnroe has overseen many major mergers and acquisitions within the government contracting industry.

Before joining Guggenheim Securities, he served as a managing director at Raymond James’ Defense Technology and Government Services Investment Banking division. He advised Blue Delta Capital Partners’ $25 million investment in Herrick Technology Laboratories and OceanSound Partners’ acquisition of Antenna Research Associates, according to his Wash100 profile.

He also held the role of vice president at BB&T Capital Markets.

“Andy is a significant addition to our growing aerospace, defense and government investment banking team,” commented Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Andy has established himself as a respected M&A advisor for defense technology and government services companies as well as with financial sponsors invested in the sector.”