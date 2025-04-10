Groundswell Adds Alicia Dube to Executive Team

Groundswell, an IT services provider, has appointed Alicia Dube to executive vice president of human capital management transformation and federal workday practice lead. Dube will oversee human capital modernization programs and support the needs of customers in the public sector, the company said in a press release posted Tuesday.

Who is Alicia Dube?

The executive brings to the role over two decades of experience in leadership positions and expertise in implementing strategic HCM transformations.

Before Groundswell, Dube served as workday practice lead at Accenture Federal Services.

She also held leadership roles at the software company Workday, where she served for over 10 years. At Workday, she was most recently the managing partner in charge of U.S. federal government customers.

Dube’s resume includes an eight-year stint at SRA International, two years at Apogen Technologies and three years at Lowe’s Home Improvement.

“Alicia represents a strategic investment to double down on the success Groundswell has had as an organization in deploying Workday in federal agencies,” said Ed Holleran, chief financial officer at Groundswell. “Her leadership and experience position us to expand the reach and impact of our Workday offerings across the federal landscape.”