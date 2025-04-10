Accenture Federal Services, Google Public Sector Launch MxDR for Government

Accenture Federal Services has partnered with Google Public Sector to launch the Managed Extended Detection and Response, or MxDR, service .

Accenture Federal Services said Tuesday the MxDR for government offering combines its expertise in federal cybersecurity with the Google Security Operation platform. The collaboration broadens the cybersecurity services of the two companies’ Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

What Is MxDR for Government?

MxDR for government is a cybersecurity service utilizing security-specific generative artificial intelligence to bolster cyberthreat detection and response. It integrates Accenture Federal’s security frameworks with Google Cloud’s advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to optimize operations and boost cybersecurity resilience.

The service is designed to enhance the overall cybersecurity of federal agencies by enabling them to safeguard critical assets through reliable threat detection and streamlined security analysis. Through real-time, intelligence-based threat detection, federal clients can enhance their ability to find threats with minimal effort. This is possible through the service’s integrated library composed of Google’s expert detections and Accenture Federal’s tailored MxDR threat detection resources.

Another strength of the MxDR for government is its ability to investigate by leveraging the right contextual insights. It offers a streamlined security analysis with an intuitive interface that enables users to respond rapidly to threats with the help of Google AI-generated case summaries and response recommendations.

“By combining our deep federal cybersecurity expertise with Google Cloud’s innovative AI, we’re delivering a powerful federal cybersecurity solution that enables agencies to operate more efficiently and securely, significantly reducing operational costs and improving threat detection, mitigation and response times,” said Ron Ash , CEO of Accenture Federal Services. “This partnership represents a critical advancement for federal cybersecurity, delivering a solution that empowers federal agencies to proactively address evolving cyber threats and ensure mission success,” added the 2025 Wash100 Award winner.

Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahut , a four-time Wash100 Award winner, stated, “This collaboration goes beyond traditional security, empowering agencies to proactively counter evolving cyber threats with intelligent automation and efficiency, significantly reducing operational costs while establishing a robust and agile security posture that actively enables, rather than hinders, rapid modernization and confident pursuit of mission objectives.”

