Oceus Demos 5G Communication Network in Marine Corps Training

Oceus demonstrated its 5G network during the recent Integrated Training Exercise 1-25 aimed at sharpening the capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California. The company’s 5G platform is helping the U.S. Marine Corps’ innovation and network extension to improve mission-critical activities, Jeff Harman, Oceus’ president and CEO, said in a company announcement on the demo Friday.

“With Twentynine Palms online as a permanent, full-time network, our team is supporting opportunities for the Marines to train for cyber defense, facilitate cost-effective communication for drones and sensors, and more, all in a secure 5G environment,” Harman stated.

Multi-Domain Operations Exercise

During the 1-25 exercise, Oceus’ 5G Radio Access Network was integrated into Cell on Light Trucks, or COLT, to demonstrate rapid, on- and off-road mobile communication capability in remote areas or compromised environments. According to Oceus, its 5G RAN is designed to combine into a single network different systems, offering insights into MAGTF’s capability for multi-domain operations, as well as live, virtual and constructive training in mission-critical operations globally.

“This 5G network will bridge disparate training locations, allowing for unprecedented coordination and integration,” said Col. Benjamin Adams, assistant chief of staff for MAGTF Training Directorate. “For instance, the ability for pilots to simulate operations remotely while Marines conduct synchronized fire missions showcases a future were diverse training domains work seamlessly together,” the Marine official explained.

Service-Oriented Architecture

Oceus also noted that besides military units, federal emergency agencies can benefit from the enhanced security of its 5G platform delivered through a service-oriented architecture that can link hundreds to thousands of devices. Designed to outperform legacy cell and Wi-Fi networks, the Oceus 5G system provides its users with high-speed data transfer services supporting video collaboration and remote control of unmanned air and ground vehicles, the company added.

Besides COLT used in the Twentynine Palms exercise, Oceus’ 5G on-the-move cellular systems also include Cell on Wheels and Portable Operational Network Infrastructure. The company noted that the network systems had already seen more than 200 deployments.

Federated Wireless is another company with a stake in the Marines’ 5G utilization, with the contract valued at over $6 million it secured January to deploy its private 5G network to the Marine Corps Logistics Command’s operations hub in Albany, Georgia.