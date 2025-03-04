Young Bang Appointed as Strategic Advisory Board Chair of Safe Pro

Artificial intelligence tech provider Safe Pro Group has appointed Young Bang chairman of its newly established strategic advisory board, bringing decades of expertise in modernizing defense systems.

As board chair, Bang will engage with contractors, integrators and government agencies to push for the adoption of AI-enabled Safe Pro Object Threat Detection, or SPOTD, within U.S. military systems, Safe Pro said Monday. SPOTD uses AI to process drone imagery, enabling users to identify threats, such as landmines and unexploded ordnance.

AI-Powered Threat Detection Tech

Commenting on his appointment, Bang stressed he is excited to advance the company’s mission. “Safe Pro’s AI-driven small object threat detection technology is a game-changer, proven in real-world conflict zones in Ukraine. The ability to detect and map a multitude of discrete explosive threats in real-time is a revolutionary capability that has the potential to save lives and redefine the modern battle space,” explained the 2024 Wash100 Award recipient.

Safe Pro Chairman and CEO Dan Erdberg welcomed Bang, noting that the Army veteran’s “invaluable insights into AI-driven warfare solutions can help accelerate the integration of our patented AI technology, ensuring our armed forces have unparalleled situational awareness and operational advantage.”

Young Bang’s Career Background

Before joining Safe Pro’s advisory board, Bang served for nearly three years as the principal deputy assistant secretary for acquisition, logistics and technology of the Army. Earlier, the retired Army captain was the chief growth officer at Atlas Research and senior vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton. He also held leadership roles while working at KPMG Consulting, MCI and Ciena.