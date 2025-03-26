Viasat’s Data-at-Rest Encryption SSD Approved by NATO

Viasat has revealed that its U.K.-designed and manufactured data-at-rest, or DAR, encrypted solid state drive was approved by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for safeguarding classified data.
The London-based satellite communications company said Tuesday its DARC-ssd 600 is the only SSD to be approved by the NATO military committee for securing NATO SECRET Data when at rest. The device, currently listed on the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue, or NIAPC, meets NATO’s strict security standards, enabling member nations to utilize the SSD to prevent data breaches.
Innovative Data Security
The DARC-ssd 600 uses military-level 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard hardware with full disk hardware encryption to provide data protection. It requires mandatory two-factor authentication at bootup for decryption and encrypts once the device shuts down. This feature integrates dual authentication and full disk hardware encryption within a tamper-evident internal NVMe M.2 SSD.
Viasat’s DARC-ssd 600 provides enhanced DAR encryption that safeguards classified data within multiple systems. Its M.2 2280 form factor and non-volatile memory express, or NVMe, interface enables users to leverage advanced encryption with commercial-off-the-shelf and tactical military devices, including laptops, tablets, desktops and network-attached storage.
“As a trusted provider of cyber defense and information assurance solutions, we’ve seen the evolution of encryption technology and understand the growing challenge to protect sensitive and classified data across the many devices and platforms capturing data now used for government missions,” said Todd McDonell, president of Viasat International Government. “DARC-ssd 600 is designed with the flexibility to address this challenge and deliver significantly improved performance compared to past data-at-rest solutions, continuing Viasat’s legacy of innovating to provide hardware encryption solutions at the highest levels to protect classified and sensitive information.”