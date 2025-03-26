Viasat’s Data-at-Rest Encryption SSD Approved by NATO

Viasat has revealed that its U.K.-designed and manufactured data-at-rest, or DAR, encrypted solid state drive was approved by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for safeguarding classified data.

The London-based satellite communications company said Tuesday its DARC-ssd 600 is the only SSD to be approved by the NATO military committee for securing NATO SECRET Data when at rest. The device, currently listed on the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue, or NIAPC, meets NATO’s strict security standards, enabling member nations to utilize the SSD to prevent data breaches.

Innovative Data Security

The DARC-ssd 600 uses military-level 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard hardware with full disk hardware encryption to provide data protection. It requires mandatory two-factor authentication at bootup for decryption and encrypts once the device shuts down. This feature integrates dual authentication and full disk hardware encryption within a tamper-evident internal NVMe M.2 SSD.

Viasat’s DARC-ssd 600 provides enhanced DAR encryption that safeguards classified data within multiple systems. Its M.2 2280 form factor and non-volatile memory express, or NVMe, interface enables users to leverage advanced encryption with commercial-off-the-shelf and tactical military devices, including laptops, tablets, desktops and network-attached storage.