Vertosoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor of MongoDB Data Platform

MongoDB has partnered with Vertosoft for the public sector distribution of its Atlas for Government data platform designed to help government users keep abreast of private technology innovations while remaining compliant with federal regulations.

Jay Colavita, Vertosoft president, cited in a statement on Tuesday the versatility advantage of MongoDB’s offering as an exciting addition to the company’s data and analytics portfolio.

“This collaboration emphasizes our commitment to supporting public sector missions by delivering cutting-edge solutions to the government,” the Vertosoft executive added.

FedRAMP “Moderate” Certification

MongoDB’s cloud-native Atlas for Government achieved “Moderate” certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program in February 2023. The platform also passed an independent audit on compliance to the Criminal Justice Information Services’ security policy.

Atlas for Government is designed for modernizing legacy applications to the cloud while complying with government security and management standards. The platform was developed to provide real-time data visibility and robust security to enable its easy adoption in the public sector. Similar capabilities are provided in MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, an on-premises operational model.

Joe Perrino, MongoDB vice president of public sector, said over 1,000 government users rely on the company’s platform to tackle mission-critical workloads requiring compliance with strict rules while apace with private technology innovations.

“MongoDB gives them the flexibility and intuitive developer experience they need to move fast, while its exceptional levels of security, durability, availability and performance enable them to build and deploy cutting-edge applications with confidence,” the company executive added.