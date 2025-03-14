Tetra Tech Receives $240M A-E Design Contract From US Army Corps of Engineers

Tetra Tech announced being awarded a $240 million, multiple-award contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, to provide architectural and engineering, or A-E, design services for military installations throughout the region.

Dan Batrack, chairman and CEO of Tetra Tech, said in a press release Thursday, “Tetra Tech has been providing A-E services to support USACE in delivering vital infrastructure for the U.S. military in the Middle East for more than 20 years. We look forward to using our Leading with Science approach to design innovative solutions that continue to improve critical military base infrastructure and support U.S. national security.”

Tetra Tech engineers and technical specialists will provide A-E design services to modernize critical infrastructure in this new five-year contract award. The company’s multidisciplinary teams will provide engineering services to support planning and studies, conceptual and detailed design, 3D modelling, and advanced design services. These services will ensure the efficient, safe, and secure design of various critical infrastructure and facilities, including air bases, barracks, hospitals, laboratories, office buildings and power generation systems.