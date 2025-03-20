Ultra I&C Lands $87M Army Contract for Command System Software Prototype

Ultra Intelligence & Communications has received an $86.8 million other transaction authority contract from the U.S. Army to produce advanced software prototypes for a command and control system .

The Austin, Texas-based company said Wednesday it will build the prototypes for the Integrated Battle Command System, or IBCS, mission command system. The project is intended to boost the Army’s defense against emerging threats by enhancing the Air Defense Community’s software capabilities. In particular, the OTA contract aims to bolster support for Guam Defense Operations.

IBCS Contract Scope

Under the five-year contract, Ultra I&C will accelerate the integration of advanced weapons and sensors for the Army’s Program Executive Office Missiles and Space. The company will incorporate the ADSI software platform within the IBCS architecture and deliver comprehensive Link-16 interoperability. The software will also provide military standard and tactical data link interfaces and force operations data.

Ultra I&C will deliver engineering support covering composite tracking systems, engagement operations and force operations. It will also provide artificial intelligence and machine learning integration to support emerging battlefield requirements.

“Ultra I&C’s commitment to innovative acquisition pathways allows us to co-create, iterate and improve our technologies with our defense customers in their environments to ensure faster delivery and reliable capability,” said Randy Fields , chief technology officer at Ultra I&C. “This agreement with the U.S. Army is one example of our ability to contribute to a mission with state-of-the-art technologies that lead to faster innovation and prototyping,” he added.