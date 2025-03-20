UiPath Offers Free Trial of Automation Cloud Public Sector

UiPath has announced a free trial period for government agencies to explore the potential benefits of artificial intelligence and automation to drive productivity. The company said Wednesday that the UiPath Automation Cloud Public Sector will be accessible to government users for up to 60 days.

Features of UiPath’s Automation Tool

Automation Cloud Public Sector is tailored to address the requirements of public sector users and has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate compliance.

The platform offers automation tools such as process mining, low-code applications and document understanding.

According to Chris Radich, public sector chief technology officer at UiPath, government agencies are inundated with vast amounts of sensitive data, which makes security and privacy critical to operations. He said the company will utilize its experience with Automation Centers of Excellence to support public sector organizations.

“These initiatives have systematically eliminated millions of hours of repetitive work, which saves taxpayer money and allows talented public servants to focus on mission-critical initiatives that directly serve the American people,” the executive stated.

Agencies can sign up for the Automation Cloud Public Sector free trial on the UiPath website.

UiPath is sponsoring the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Digital Transformation Summit on April 24. Register for the in-person event here.