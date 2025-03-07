Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo on Leadership, Culture & Ethics in GovCon

Intelligent Waves is a defense- and national security-focused company founded by military veterans. Thus, a deep understanding of warfighters’ needs is etched into its DNA. For team members and leadership alike, working in defense contracting is just another way to serve.

IW CEO Tony Crescenzo was a U.S. Marine for a number of years before transitioning to the technology industry. He first worked in the commercial and international markets at organizations such as Software AG Federal Systems and a management consulting firm. It was at the latter that he came into contact with a GovCon customer who persuaded him on the importance of contractors’ missions and eventually hired him to lead a GovCon company.

Crescenzo has been at IW for the last five years, and we were excited to talk with him about the leadership philosophy that has powered his decades of success for his latest Executive Spotlight interview.

ExecutiveBiz: What is the role of a leader?

Crescenzo: “I’ve been in the C-suite for about 30 years now. I’ve always been a student of leadership. There’s always the question: what’s the difference between leadership and management? Management is simply the minimization of deviation from a plan. It’s quantifiable, binary. You either did it, or you didn’t. Leadership, on the other hand, is about having a plan that inspires others so much that they not only make it real; they make it their own.”

At IW, leadership is built on three key principles:

Trust, accountability, and transparency. “I will not tolerate those who break trust.”

Empowering teams. Leaders don’t dictate; they inspire and provide direction.

Leaders don’t dictate; they inspire and provide direction. Encouraging open dialogue. “I expect you to challenge assumptions, question decisions, and strive to make even great ideas better.”

Crescenzo strongly believes that leaders must challenge their teams to improve ideas rather than just accept decisions at face value.

EBiz: Why is authenticity important in leadership?

Crescenzo: “When you’re yourself, when you embody what you stand for and what you won’t stand for, you attract people who will work well with you—and absolutely repel those who won’t. And that’s a good thing.”

Crescenzo believes leaders must align actions with words. He warns against leaders who pretend to have all the answers rather than fostering a culture of learning.

“We forget, oftentimes, that we’re in the knowledge business. The people who work for us are smart. If you think you can get over on them just because you have a bigger title, that’s not going to end well for anyone.”

At IW, decision-making is guided by two principles:

What’s in the best interest of the customer and mission? What’s in the best interest of our team members?

“Everything else comes after those.”

EBiz: What’s the key to building a strong organizational culture?

Crescenzo: “You don’t manage companies. We manage people. Even if you only have four people in the entire organization, it’s the people who make things go, get things done. Understanding people and building real relationships with them creates an organizational culture that transcends a transactional relationship.”

Culture at IW is built on trust, accountability, and open communication. Crescenzo prioritizes culture over individual skill or achievement, emphasizing that it’s easier to teach skills than to teach attitude.

“I have an envelope I’ve been carrying for most of my career as a leader, filled with thank-you notes—not from employees, but from their spouses. That’s when you know you’re making a difference beyond just work.”

At IW, culture is not dictated by the CEO—it’s something employees collectively shape. It’s a dialog without words, as actions are the language of culture.

EBiz: How do you approach tough decisions and ensure ethical leadership?

Crescenzo: “Easy decisions make themselves. Harder decisions are made four levels below me. By the time a decision reaches my desk, it’s usually the choice between the truly awful and the really catastrophic.”

Crescenzo has a written leadership philosophy that is shared with every employee and customer. This ensures decision-making is clear, consistent and accountable.

“I don’t want anyone in the organization to ever have to ask the questions ‘What would Tony say?’ When the leader’s intent is clear, they never need to be in the room with you, which enables scale and quick decisions. I’m more interested in how you made a decision than the decision itself.”

Crescenzo follows the “Washington Post test”—making decisions as if they would be published on the front page of a national newspaper.

“Everything we do, everything we say, has to be beyond reproach. That’s not easy. But in this industry, where our work impacts national security and the safety of service members, ethical decision-making isn’t optional—it’s an absolute responsibility.”

At IW, ethical leadership is not just a principle—it’s a daily practice.

EBiz: Any final thoughts?

Crescenzo: My leadership philosophy—and Intelligent Waves’ culture—is built on trust, accountability, and mission-driven service. Leadership is about setting the right example, owning decisions, prioritizing ethics and fostering a culture where employees feel valued.

At IW, leadership isn’t just about company success—it’s about success that transcends transactions, for everyone at every level.

“Every employee who joins our company is ‘borrowed’ from a community of talent that stretches around the world. The leader’s role is return them better than we found them, enriching the whole.”