TechnoMile Offers New WinIt CRM Software to Small Government Contractors

TechnoMile has launched WinIt, an artificial intelligence-based customer relationship management software designed for small government contractors. Mick Fox, TechnoMile’s chief operating officer, said in a statement Tuesday that the new tool adopts the best practices and learnings from the company’s over 10 years of providing services to federal contractors.

“WinIt makes it easier than ever before to get a federal sales team up and running with best-in-class CRM technology, equips small businesses with AI tools to more cost-effectively fill and execute their pipeline, and offers a scalable, future-proof solution that serves as a catalyst for growth,” the TechnoMile executive added.

Toolkit in a Simplified Process

The Tysons, Virginia-based company built WinIt on the cloud-based platform Salesforce to deliver a simplified CRM process designed to improve government contractors’ productivity, business opportunity searches and collaboration.

WinIt’s user-friendly interface design incorporates TechnoMile’s market and contact intelligence platform GovSearchAI consolidating procurement forecasts and data from major federal sources, such as USAspending, FPDS, SAM.gov and FedConnect.

Centralized Tracking and Reporting

The software’s turnkey design offers a toolkit for a rapid lead pipeline implementation to prompt a speedy return on investment. With Winit, contractors can centralize tracking and reporting on business development and capture activities, while also strengthening collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Federal contractors using WinIt gain access to GovCon-specific tools, including a Pwin calculator and Shipley-based opportunity scorecard, enabling efficient and effective management processes that focus team members on the right efforts at the right time for better win rates.

