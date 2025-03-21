TCOM Secures Spot on $4B Army Deal to Provide Aerostat Systems Support

TCOM, a provider of elevated awareness capabilities, has secured a spot on a $4 billion U.S. Army indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to develop and deploy lighter-than-air systems, tethered platforms and aerial sensors.

TCOM said Tuesday it will help advance the capabilities and mission of the Army’s Program Directorate Aerostats under the multiple award task order contract, a.k.a. MATOC. The company’s portfolio offerings are expected to meet the service’s requirements for tethered aerostat applications, tethered unmanned aerial systems and stratospheric high-altitude balloons.

Delivering World-Class surveillance Technologies

The IDIQ will deliver modern and cost-effective capabilities to address existing and emerging threats that require persistent surveillance, according to TCOM President and CEO Ron Bendlin. “TCOM is committed to delivering world-class surveillance solutions that meet the needs of our nation and its allies,” he added.

Under the agreement, TCOM will serve as the prime contractor for the Persistent Surveillance Systems Tethered program. The company will leverage its decades of expertise in lighter-than-air systems, which provide resilient and persistent surveillance support to Army operations, to reduce sustainment costs, enhance operational effectiveness, identify and combat threats, and improve survivability and mobility.

TCOM is among the 10 companies selected by the Army to produce, field and provide sustainment and lifecycle services for aerostat systems supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.