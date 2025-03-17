Tanya Bassett Appointed to VP Role at Castellum

Cybersecurity provider Castellum has appointed Tanya Bassett as vice president of business development and capture management, bringing over two decades of knowledge and experience in supporting Department of Defense programs.

In her new role, Bassett will target bigger contract wins in the quarters ahead, Castellum said Wednesday. She is expected to leverage her extensive industry experience and track record of driving growth and delivering sustainable results to achieve the company’s objectives.

The new appointee will work closely with Brooke Citrano, VP of business development and proposal operations at Castellum.

Capturing New Opportunities and Contracts

Castellum President and CEO Glen Ives welcomed the new hire, stressing that Bassett’s leadership will have an immediate impact on the organization. “I could not be more excited and encouraged to have Tanya join our already strong senior leadership team to significantly strengthen our business development capabilities, laser-focused on our priority efforts in capturing new opportunities and contracts,” Ives explained.

Commenting on her appointment, Bassett said she looks forward to sustaining the organization’s recent business development successes.

Tanya Bassett’s Professional Background

Bassett most recently served as VP of business development at Precise Systems and held senior leadership roles at Science Applications International Corp., where she stayed for three years. Earlier, she worked at Adams Communications and Engineering Technology, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and Wyle. Bassett earned a master’s in management and information systems from the Florida Institute of Technology.