Snyk, Carahsoft Partner to Bring Developer Security Platform to Public Sector

Snyk has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to deliver its advanced developer security platform to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will make Snyk’s developer security platform available to the public sector through its reseller partners.

Snyk Developer Security Platform

The advanced developer security platform provides development and security teams with tools for fixing vulnerabilities at every stage of an application’s development. The platform enables government agencies to utilize advanced technologies including generative artificial intelligence without compromising cybersecurity. The company’s commitment to secure software development practices also allows agencies to enhance their services to the public while adhering to executive orders and industry best practices.

Snyk’s offerings feature continuous monitoring for rapid identification of vulnerabilities to enable instantaneous remediation and dependency tracking. In addition, they generate Software Bills of Materials, or SBOMs, for transparency. The Snyk Vulnerability Database, meanwhile, provides updated security data that enables agencies to accurately detect recent vulnerabilities.

Phoebe Nerdahl , senior director of U.S. public sector at Snyk, stated, “Our platform empowers public sector development teams to proactively identify and address vulnerabilities, allowing them to focus on innovation while ensuring their applications remain secure.”