Shelly Berman Named Global Supply Chain VP at Amentum

Shelly Berman announced on LinkedIn that she has been named vice president of global supply chain at Amentum . Berman’s appointment comes on the heels of Shane Healey’s appointment as VP and general manager at Amentum.

Shelly Berman’s Career

Berman previous employers include Northrop Grumman, where she worked for over two decades. As director of global supply chain, a position she held from 2014 through 2023, Berman led a $1.4 billion division with 5,000 employees across over 100 locations in the U.S., Middle East, South Korea, Europe and Africa.

Her division served the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, Missile Defense Agency and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of the National Guard.

Before becoming director, she was a senior subcontracts manager at Northrop.