SealingTech Secures Agreement With DOD for Cyber Hunt Kit Prototype

Sealing Technologies, a Parsons company, has been awarded an agreement by the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit for the development of the joint cyber hunt kit, or JCHK, prototype .

The defensive cyber operations services provider said Wednesday it has been delivering cyber-fly-away kits to the DOD since 2018. These kits provide cybersecurity capabilities to support national security goals and missions.

What Is the Joint Cyber Hunt Kit?

The JCHK prototype is a deployable hunt kit built for proactive threat detection. It is designed to hunt and analyze advanced persistent threats within defense networks and. The project intends to build an advanced hunt kit featuring readily available commercial technologies and open-source software capabilities. These kits are intended to serve as a mobile security operations center with applications for case and workflow management, as well as extended detection and response capabilities.

“We understand that the mission requires rapid, agile, and scalable innovation to advance defensive cyberspace operations and protect national security,” said Dave Shortt , director of growth at SealingTech. “Having worked alongside the DOD in support of the standardization and advancement of the Cyber Mission Forces’ defensive operations, we look forward to further collaborating on their evolving mission needs.”