SandboxAQ Partners With UN Computing Center as AI Hub Founding Member

Artificial intelligence and quantum technology company SandboxAQ has announced a partnership with the United Nations International Computing Centre as a founding member of the UN body’s new AI Hub.

“We are proud to partner with the United Nations International Computing Centre in this groundbreaking initiative to introduce innovative AI and Cybersecurity solutions for global public services impact,” said Robert Williams, SandboxAQ’s head of business and partnerships.

“While AI will soon accelerate sustainable development goals, we intend to first help agencies and affiliates enhance the security posture of the data that will be trained by leveraging our joint cryptography management capabilities,” Williams added.

Technology Expertise Resource

According to SandboxAQ, UNICC created the AI Hub as a center of excellence for deploying the technology throughout the UN system and other international bodies. It will organize industry experts and partners to support expertise build-up and training on various AI technologies tailor-fit for UN requirements and regulations. SandboxAQ and other AI Hub partners will help set up and scale AI projects to ensure data security and integrity, ethical compliance, maximum model performance and measurable outcome.

In addition, the company will be UNICC’s partner in launching additional AI tools for large quantitative models designed for complex system modeling, such as post-quantum cryptography and predictive analysis. The models’ specific target areas for the applications include sustainable goals on clean water, climate-change response, affordable clean energy and health and wellbeing.

Hub Members’ Collaboration

Stefan Leichenauer, SandboxAQ’s vice president for engineering, described the AI Hub as a “one-stop shop” for all UN agencies and affiliates looking for AI expertise, tools and resources for cybersecurity and to support positive global change. “SandboxAQ is incredibly proud to be a founding member of the UNICC’s AI Hub, and we look forward to helping its members tackle some of society’s biggest challenges,” the company executive remarked.

As part of the AI Hub effort, UNICC also partnered with the nonprofit Humane Intelligence in September for the development of AI governance infrastructure and tools to enable the efficient and responsible use of the technology within the UN system.