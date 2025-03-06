in Cloud, News

SailPoint’s Risk Management Tool Earns FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

SailPoint Technologies has received Moderate authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its Non-Employee Risk Management product within its Identity Security Cloud suite.

The Austin-based software provider said Tuesday that the designation allows federal agencies, defense contractors and other federal partners to securely manage identity governance for third-party non-employees, improving oversight of access permissions, reasons for access and revocation timelines.

The product is now available on Amazon Web Services GovCloud.

FedRAMP establishes security standards for cloud-based services, helping agencies safely adopt modern technology through standardized assessment, authorization and monitoring.

Mark McClain, CEO and founder of SailPoint, said, “With FedRAMP authorization for SailPoint Non-Employee Risk Management, agencies can now leverage a secure, cloud-based solution to streamline onboarding, enforce governance, and help ensure compliance—all while reducing risk.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

