SAIC Debuts Cloud-Based Digital Engineering Ecosystem ReadyOne Foundational

SAIC has launched ReadyOne Foundational, a digital engineering ecosystem for government users. The company said Tuesday that the cloud-based platform meets the requirements established under the Department of Defense Instruction 5000.97 mandate.

ReadyOne Foundational is available on Amazon Web Services’ Marketplace.

Enhancing Mission Effectiveness

The cloud-based technology features a digital thread architecture from Aras Innovator that connects data applications and teams in real time. It attempts to address barriers to digital engineering by giving users access to a credentialed cloud-based environment and providing pre-loaded data models, software tools and connectors

SAIC said ReadyOne Foundational is tool agnostic, making it more flexible and cost-effective compared to other similar services on the market. Agencies can take full ownership of their data and tools by hosting ReadyOne Foundational on their own cloud environments.

“As threats to national security continue advancing and evolving, digital engineering is no longer optional for our Department of Defense customers and their mission-critical programs,” explained Chris Finlay, vice president of engineering innovation at SAIC. “ReadyOne Foundational accelerates the transition from traditional, document-based engineering methods to model-based techniques with digitally connected data for a complete digital engineering system for transparent, secure collaboration.”

DOD published Instruction 5000.97 in December 2023 to require all programs to incorporate digital engineering practices throughout the entire development cycle.

