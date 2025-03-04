CDAO’s Tradewinds Lists SAIC AI-Based Logistics Tool as ‘Awardable’

Science Applications International Corp.’s artificial intelligence-based tool for contested logistics has been listed as “awardable” in the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Vincent DiFronzo, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the company’s Air Force and combatant commands business group, called the application’s CDAO categorization as an “exciting milestone” for the company’s capacity to deliver commercial-grade systems to Department of Defense customers.

“Our AI, digital and data analytics solutions address the complex challenges of contested logistics, enabling data-driven decisions for a highly complex problem set,” said the SAIC executive, a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Real-Time Data Consolidation Capability

SAIC’s AI platforms are designed for structuring classifications and enabling real-time data consolidation to expedite rapid DOD decision-making in challenging scenarios. The company’s technical and acquisition professionals closely examine the system’s solutions for compatibility with the requirements of wide-ranging businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, small enterprises and government agencies.

The Maven Smart System in CDAO’s Open Data and Applications Government-owned Interoperable Repositories, or Open DAGIR, is among the platforms that SAIC uses in its tool to structure disparate data and convert them into interoperable data objects. The agency launched the AI-based Open DAGIR multi-vendor ecosystem in May to support industry and government efforts in integrating data platforms and development services and applications.

Prospective government users of SAIC’s contested logistics tool can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com to access a company video on an actual use case of the company’s approaches in managing logistics data for decision-making. The company produced the Contested Logistics video for CDAO’s Global Information Dominance Experiment Industry Challenge.