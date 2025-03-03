SAIC Eyes AI Deployment to Enhance Maritime ISR Missions

Science Applications International Corp. is working to deploy artificial intelligence at the tactical edge to enhance maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations and optimize data processing.

SAIC aims to use AI for pattern recognition, object identification and signal detection to deliver capabilities allowing operators to focus on strategic reasoning, Inside Unmanned Systems said Thursday. The technology will provide support by processing repetitive and data-intensive tasks of ISR missions.

Delivering Safer, More Useful AI Capabilities

According to SAIC Chief Data Scientist Jay Meil, the organization is combining various capabilities, including automation, machine learning and deep learning to “make AI safer, more understandable and ultimately more useful.” “Our AI must achieve three things: reduce cognitive load for operators, increase decision speed and create human-machine teams that act as force multipliers,” he stressed.

SAIC’s chief target in operationalizing AI is to achieve integration, explainability and security. The company’s AI systems are built by using the best available models, packing them with security controls and optimizing the models for various deployment environments, Meil explained.

He highlighted SAIC’s ability to integrate AI models into maritime platforms, such as sensor systems, allowing the technology to process and analyze ISR data aboard a ship and reducing the need for a cloud-based computing. The company also enables operators to decide using AI-generated insights that align with human logic.

Future AI Applications

Currently, SAIC is exploring AI systems that improve operational resilience and federated learning models that allow multiple ISR assets to share AI training data without cloud access. Meil said such advancements are expected to shape upcoming defense, maritime security and commercial ISR applications.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 AI Summit on March 20 to learn new insights on harnessing artificial intelligence within your organizations. SAIC will sponsor the summit while SAIC Chief Data Scientist Jay Meil will attend as one of the speakers. Register now to attend the important event!