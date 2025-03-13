in Digital Modernization, News

SAIC & Defense Unicorns to Boost DOD Software Deployment Capabilities

SAIC and Defense Unicorns are partnering to develop a secure software delivery platform that streamlines mission-ready application deployment for the Department of Defense.

Enhancing Software Delivery Across Diverse Environments

Under the partnership, SAIC said Wednesday that it will integrate Defense Unicorns’ Unicorn Delivery Service into its existing software delivery ecosystem to optimize application deployment and maintenance across cloud, on-premises and tactical edge environments.  

The collaboration aims to support multiple defense programs, establishing a fast and repeatable software delivery model that accelerates DOD modernization.

Bob Ritchie, chief technology officer at SAIC, said, “By leveraging UDS, we are reducing complexity and ensuring the government can rapidly and consistently deploy secure, scalable software applications across diverse and challenging operational environments.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

