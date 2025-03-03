Collins Aerospace Tests New EPACS System for F-35 Aircraft

RTX business Collins Aerospace has completed its demonstration of its new power and thermal management system , or PTMS.

Enhanced Power and Cooling System

The aerospace and defense company said Friday its Enhanced Power and Cooling System, or EPACS, is designed to provide the F-35 Lightning aircraft with significantly enhanced cooling. The elevated cooling capacity provided by EPACS, which is being developed as the successor of the existing F-35 PTMS, is expected to support planned enhancements for the aircraft.

This new development follows the demonstration conducted in 2024 showcasing EPACS’ 80 kilowatts of cooling capacity. Collins Aerospace is set to proceed with the engineering and manufacturing development phase for the new system.

The RTX subsidiary’s thermal systems development labs have enabled its engineers to conduct real-world combat aircraft simulations to evaluate EPACS’ performance. The demonstrator was exposed to various environmental factors including different temperatures, pressures, air flow rates and humidity. Through these tests, EPACS managed to attain Technology Readiness Level 6.