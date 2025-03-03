Richard Clark Joins MITRE Board of Trustees

Richard Clark , a global finance and transformation executive who had spent 39 years working at Accenture , has joined the board of trustees at MITRE .

Mark Peters , MITRE’s president and CEO and a 2025 Wash100 awardee, said in a statement Friday, “Richard’s ability to integrate financial insight with technology and strategic planning will greatly benefit MITRE as we continue to advance solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges.”

“His deep understanding of governance, finance, and digital systems will be instrumental in helping MITRE enhance efficiencies for our federal sponsors and broaden our innovative technology solutions for the public interest,” Peters added.

Clarke’s Background

Clarke spent 20 years as Accenture’s chief accounting officer and 10 as corporate controller. He also led investor relations and served on the Accenture Federal Services board. He retired in 2023 as chief transformation officer.

He currently also serves as a board observer for Accenture Federal Services as well as a member of the Financial Executives International corporate reporting committee and chair of FEI’s environmental, social, and governance subcommittee.