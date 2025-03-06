Red Hat, Axiom Space to Launch Data Center Unit-1 Into Orbit

Red Hat has partnered with Axiom Space , a company specializing in in-space infrastructure, to launch and optimize the latter’s Data Center Unit-1 to the International Space Station this spring.

The open source services provider said Thursday the collaboration aims to support the development and deployment of commercial orbital data centers. The data processing prototype, powered by Red Hat Device Edge, will test ODC capabilities including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud computing, data fusion and space cybersecurity.

On-Orbit Data Processing

The initiative intends to provide Axiom Space and its partners with real-time processing capabilities, enhancing reliability and space cybersecurity. The ODCs are meant to support Earth observation satellites by facilitating AI/ML training, in-space data storage and processing, multi-factor authentication, rapid cyberthreat response, autonomous operations, space weather analysis and off-planet backup.

The AxDCU-1 deployment is a significant step in Axiom Space’s space infrastructure project. Red Hat Device Edge, with its Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and MicroShift, will enable hybrid cloud applications and cloud-native workloads on-orbit.

Tony James , chief architect of science and space at Red Hat, remarked, “Off-planet data processing is the next frontier and edge computing is a crucial component. With Red Hat Device Edge and in collaboration with Axiom Space, Earth-based mission partners will have the capabilities necessary to make real-time decisions in space with greater reliability and consistency.”