Raytheon Receives $100M Air Force Contract for C-130 Targeting System Support

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Raytheon a $100 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to retrofit and repair the HC-130J aircraft’s Multi-Spectral Targeting System, or MTS, and subsystems.

The contract will address the MTS’, also known as AN/AAS-54 electro-optical/infrared system, obsolescence issues, including diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortfalls, and ensure its reliability, maintainability and functionality, the Department of Defense said Friday.

USAF Contract Details

Under the sole-source contract, Raytheon will perform the work requirements in McKinney, Texas, until March 18, 2035. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia will be obligating $29.9 million from its fiscal 2025 procurement funds at the time of award.

The Air Force had acquired the MTS from Raytheon in September 2014 following an $18.3 million contract award for 12 units of the system and spare parts. According to the RTX company, the sensor package provides laser designation and laser illumination capabilities.

Providing Surveillance and Target Acquisition Capabilities

MTS’ advanced digital architecture delivers long-range surveillance, target acquisition, tracking, range finding and designation for laser-guided missiles, bombs and NATO munitions. The sensor is designed to integrate future performance enhancements. To date, Raytheon has deployed 3,000 MTS sensors to U.S. and international armed forces, installing them on rotary-wing, unmanned aerial systems and fixed-wing platforms.