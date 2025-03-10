Ray Hall Appointed VP of Air Force Programs at Maximus

Ray Hall , former Air and Space Force cyber capability lead at Accenture Federal Services , announced on LinkedIn Friday that he has been named vice president of Air Force programs at Maximus .

Hall spent nearly seven years at Accenture Federal Services, where he led high-impact cybersecurity programs, managed client relationships and drove business development.

Before Accenture Federal Services, he worked at Diligent Consulting , first as an information assurance manager for the Air Education and Training Command, then as a cybersecurity lead.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Hall served from 1999 to 2012, holding leadership roles such as section chief of standardization and evaluation and operations manager of the Hill Enterprise Data Center.

From 2013 to 2016, he was an information system security manager at the Department of the Air Force before transitioning to the private sector in 2017.