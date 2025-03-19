RGS Launches New Intelligence Community Cloud Support Tool for Kubernetes Management

Rancher Government Solutions is providing new technical support to customers working in classified cloud regions, including Intelligence Community users. The IC Cloud Support that it now offers makes managing Kubernetes in classified environments less complicated and not as labor-intensive as typical processes, RGS said Tuesday.

The core of the new Rancher Government platform’s support tool is its differentiated build that works with the classified environment constraints to harness Kubernetes stacks in automating deployment and management of containerized applications.

Simplified Identity Access Management

With the new support feature, users creating Kubernetes clusters through the Rancher Government platform can simply turn to its control panel’s “Carbide Instance Credential” option, the company explained. The procedure allows users to tap the platform’s own identity access management and avoid manual adjustments of access and secret keys, RGS noted.

The company developed IC Cloud Support to be fully compatible with classified application programming interface endpoints, providing Rancher Government platform users native interface communication capability without custom code development.

Commercial Cloud Interoperability

According to RGS, users working in AWS GovCloud or AWS Commercial environments can leverage the same capability, providing a consistent operational template across various cloud environments. AWS resources, such as Load Balancers and EBS Volumes, are directly accessible to organizations’ Kubernetes clusters with IC Cloud Support, RGS added.

The company secured Defense Information Systems Agency clearance for its Kubernetes distribution platform in November 2022. In April, RGS entered into a strategic alliance and reseller agreement with the defense solutions division of Curtiss-Wright to bring Kubernetes and container management technologies to the tactical edge. The company is also partnered with Buoyant, creator of the open-source service mesh Linkerd, to provide Kubernetes management services to government agencies.