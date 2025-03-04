Raft Unveils AI Platform to Accelerate Customer Decision-Making

Raft, provider of artificial intelligence capabilities, has introduced AI Mission System, or AIMS, a platform that combines data, AI agents and language models to expedite government customers’ decision-making process.

AIMS will accelerate activities, integrate with security systems and support secure deployment for tactical edge and enterprise operations, Raft said Monday. The system is designed to support key stakeholders across the national security ecosystem, including acquisition professionals, operators, military leaders and policy makers.

Advancing Autonomous Optimization

AIMS will transform legacy systems to ensure security, scalability and operator-level usability, according to Raft CEO Shubhi Mishra, adding the system is “a game-changer for defense and national security operations.”

“The DOD is saturated with legacy systems, but in today’s environment, defense modernization needs to enhance the ecosystem with agentic AI capabilities and innovative platforms that will augment what has been in place for decades – rip and replace isn’t the way forward, autonomous optimization is the way forward,” explained the two-time Wash100 Award winner.

AIMS Key Features

AIMS analyzes complicated workflows with minimal human intervention to guarantee a high level of performance and builds machine learning models allowing users to work with difficult concepts. The platform also provides access to AI models for creating customized applications that can be deployed immediately in real-time combat scenarios.

In addition, AIMS can be modified to accommodate customers’ evolving mission requirements, such as using small AI models for specific operations or deploying larger applications for global command centers.