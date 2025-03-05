Raft’s Shubhi Mishra: Excessive AI Regulation Could Slow Innovation

Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of defense technology company Raft and a two-time Wash100 awardee, discussed the need to promote innovation in artificial intelligence without implementing unnecessary regulations to enable the U.S. to better compete with China and ensure its leadership in AI.

“It’s our job to ensure that American AI models don’t become the next Myspace, and that requires more innovation and less regulation – our national security, as well as the national security of our friends and allies around the world, depends on it,” Mishra wrote in an article published Monday on Breaking Defense.

In this piece, the 2025 Wash100 awardee mentioned Vice President JD Vance’s remarks at the Paris Artificial Intelligence Summit, particularly the impact of excessive AI regulations on startups and research and development investments. She also cited the panic associated with the launch of China’s DeepSeek AI platform in January.

Accepting the Reality

Raft’s chief executive said the adherence of U.S. tech companies to ethical standards and other principles of responsible AI makes America different from the Chinese Communist Party.

“We need to be responsible, but we also need to recognize that unnecessary regulation will slow innovation and make it harder for U.S. companies to compete with China,” Mishra noted.

“If the U.S. and our allies can accept this reality – that innovation and responsibility are not mutually exclusive – and then translate it into policy that encourages competition, then we’ll have appropriately responded to China’s wake-up call,” the Raft official added.

