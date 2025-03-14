Puget Systems, Carahsoft Bring Custom Computers, Workstations to Public Sector

Puget Systems is collaborating with Carahsoft Technology to make custom-built computers and workstations available to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Wednesday it will serve as Puget Systems’ master government aggregator and enable government agencies to access the latter’s tailored computers, workstations, servers and storage services.

Providing Access to Custom Computers, Workstations

Under the agreement, Puget Systems’ products will be made available through the government IT services provider’s artificial intelligence solutions portfolio, as well as through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Puget Systems can provide systems specifically built according to the requirements of federal agencies. These customized computers and workstations are optimized for the particular software and workflow needs of the agency. They can also be enhanced or expanded to meet changing needs.

Michael Adams, Jon Bach on the Strategic Partnership

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners recognize the public sector’s growing need for innovative, reliable and custom-built computers,” said Michael Adams , program executive for AI solutions at Carahsoft. “Puget Systems’ specialization in creating these unique workstations, servers and storage is a game-changer for government agencies looking to improve efficiency and productivity in their day-to-day work.”