Persistent Systems Joins Airbus-Aerostar Partnership on Stratospheric ISR Communications Testing

The second test on the joint research and development that Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and Aerostar are conducting for stratosphere-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance now includes technology contribution from Persistent Systems. In the R&D test, Persistent’s Wave Relay mobile ad hoc network, or MANET, was deployed, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense said Tuesday.

Tom Jennings, Persistent’s business development director, noted that harnessing MANET and the company’s cloud relay technology enables users to enhance ISR and extend network capabilities. “The swift and effective collaboration between Airbus, Aerostar and Persistent Systems underscores the commitment and agility of all stakeholders, and we are look forward to continued partnership and innovation,” Jennings added.

A Running Test Over the Pacific

According to Airbus U.S., the test, launched from Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Feb. 6 using an Aerostar Thunderhead Stratospheric Balloon system, currently operates over the Pacific Ocean. Aboard the balloon are hardened Airbus satellite communication terminals with stratospheric fixed wing platforms.

Before the test launch, the three companies fielded representatives in a cross-functional team for rapid prototyping of their hardware for future tests on stratospheric balloon or fixed-wing platform.

AI/ML Payload Automation

The current flight test seeks to assess the organization and routing of ISR traffic to government cloud systems from any place around the world, said Fabian Kluessendorf, unmanned aircraft systems engineering director at Airbus U.S. The companies’ R&D ultimately seeks to open payload automation through onboard artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies, he shared. “Our technology will be tested and qualified for operations through a long-duration stratospheric flight,” Kluessendorf added.

The companies’ initiatives on the stratospheric ISR technologies are being pursued under a cooperative research and development agreement that facilitated an initial test flight from Nov. 8 to Dec. 6.