Peraton CEO Steve Schorer Receives 2025 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic

Steve Schorer , chairperson, president and CEO of Peraton , accepted the 2025 Wash100 Award during a recent visit from Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson. This is Schorer’s third Wash100 Award.

Founded by Garrettson in 2014, the Wash100 Award recognizes the 100 most impactful government and government contracting leaders.

“It’s with great pleasure that I welcome Steve back to the Wash100,” Garrettson said of Schorer’s latest win.

“His leadership is setting the stage for Peraton’s next era, and I’m excited to see where Steve takes the company,” he added.

Leading Peraton to Continued Growth

Schorer assumed the top position at Peraton in September 2024, succeeding eight-time Wash100 awardee Stu Shea. The executive brought to the role extensive experience leading Alion Science and Technology, DynCorp International, L-3 Communications, DRS Technologies, Allied Signal Aerospace, Lockheed Missiles and Space, Raytheon and Hughes Aircraft.

Under his leadership, Peraton secured major government contracts, including a potential five-year task order from the U.S. Navy valued at $249 million for Long-Range Sub Orbital Vehicles.

Schorer has exemplified strong leadership skills that ensure long-term growth for Peraton and promote innovation to deliver critical technologies to government and military organizations. For his excellence, Schorer is worthy of receiving the 2025 Wash100 Award.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Schorer for his third Wash100 Award!