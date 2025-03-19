Peraton Opens New Facility in Alabama

Peraton has opened a facility at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville, Alabama to provide security and technology services to federal agencies including the Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. Army, FBI, Missile Defense Agency and NASA.

The company said Tuesday the 27,000-square-foot facility includes over 12,000 sq. ft. of secure compartmentalized information space.

Steve Schorer , chairman, president and CEO of Peraton and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said, “We are excited to officially open our new Huntsville facility, which represents a significant investment in our mission to provide top-tier services and solutions to federal agencies.”

“This facility strengthens our ability to serve customers and creates an environment for innovation and collaboration,” Schorer added.

