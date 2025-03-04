Parsons Debuts ZEUS 4 Mine-Clearing System for Air Force JLTVs

Parsons has developed ZEUS 4, a next-generation directed laser energy mine-clearing system for integration onto a joint light tactical vehicle, or JLTV, under a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Readiness Directorate.

Mike Kushin, Parsons’ president of defense and intelligence, said that aside from enhancing operational capabilities, the ZEUS 4 integration aims at ensuring readiness for future mission challenges.

“As we unveil the ZEUS 4 Directed Energy System on the JLTV platform, we reaffirm Parsons’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge defense technologies that empower our warfighters with safe standoff neutralization capabilities,” remarked the company’s executive.

ZEUS 4 takes off from Parsons’ ZEUS 3 mine-clearing system already installed in the Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance, or RADBO, system of the Air Force Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, also known as MRAP. The company secured in April a $63 million contract modification to supply a total of 29 RADBO platforms to the USAF.

AI-Based Targeting Sensor

According to Parsons, ZEUS 4 advances tactical directed energy system, with its size, weight and power improvements and additional artificial intelligence-based targeting sensor for speed and accuracy in target identification. The system’s configuration enables easier vehicle carrier adoption and eliminates permanent modifications, the company noted.

Parsons also pointed out that JLTVs equipped with ZEUS 4 enhance their operational flexibility and mobility, as the integrated setup can be rapidly deployed in various mission scenarios. With a lower profile than the larger MRAP vehicles, the lighter weight JLTVs feature advanced technology providing better power management and more efficient integration of directed energy systems, the company added.

The overall features of the ZEUS system include a simple and intuitive user interface, designed to minimize personnel training time. The system’s design focuses on safe operation in the 25-to-300-meter range whether day or night against various ordnance types. It is less costly to run, as no consumables are required in its mobile and self-contained operations.