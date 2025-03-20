PagerDuty Operations Cloud Secures FedRAMP Authorization

PagerDuty has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization for its cloud platform .

The digital operations management company said Tuesday its PagerDuty Operations Cloud achieved FedRAMP authorization at the low impact level. This enables federal agencies to access and utilize PagerDuty’s cloud platform for streamlining mission-critical operations.

PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is a platform designed to help government agencies and modern enterprises manage their digital operations. It utilizes artificial intelligence and automation to quickly identify disruptive events and resolve them by assembling the right personnel to respond to these incidents. The cloud platform also ensures seamless workflows across digital systems.

PagerDuty intends to pursue FedRAMP Moderate authorization to further meet the compliance standards of the government.