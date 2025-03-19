NVIDIA, Industry Partners to Build AI-Enhanced 6G Network Stack

NVIDIA has unveiled partnership agreements with select industry leaders to research and develop artificial intelligence-enabled wireless network hardware, software and architecture for 6G.

The collaborative efforts with T-Mobile, MITRE, Cisco, ODC and Booz Allen Hamilton aim to deliver a wireless network stack, NVIDIA said Wednesday. It will be based on the NVIDIA AI Aerial platform, which provides software-defined radio access networks.

Delivering an AI-Enhanced 6G Network

According to NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang, the collaborating companies will build “an AI-enhanced 6G network that achieves extreme spectral efficiency.” “Next-generation wireless networks will be revolutionary, and we have an unprecedented opportunity to ensure AI is woven in from the start,” he explained.

To support the project, MITRE will prototype services and applications that would “make AI-native 6G a reality,” said Mark Peters, the company’s president and CEO. “By integrating AI into 6G in the beginning, we can solve a wide range of problems, from enhancing service delivery to unlocking required spectrum availability to fuel wireless growth,” added the 2025 Wash100 Award recipient.

Meanwhile, Booz Allen will contribute to the effort by developing AI RAN algorithms and securing the AI-native 6G wireless platform. Booz Allen Chairman and CEO Horacio Rozanski, a three-time Wash100 Award winner, noted, “Booz Allen has the technologies to make AI-native 6G networks a reality and revolutionize secure communications for an entirely new generation of intelligent platforms and applications.”

Integrating AI Into Wireless Network Stack

The project will build a technology that combines AI and RAN on a platform and incorporates AI functions into radio signal processing. Specifically, AI will be embedded into the wireless network stack’s software and hosted over a unified accelerated infrastructure to improve spectral efficiency and reduce operational complexity and costs.