Nokia Deploys First Cellular Network to Moon’s South Pole Region

Nokia has delivered the first cellular network to the moon’s south pole region as part of the Intuitive Machines IM-2 mission.

During the mission, Nokia Bell Labs’ Lunar Surface Communications System, or LSCS, reached the moon aboard the Athena lander, successfully powered up and sent back data to Earth, the company said Monday. The technology demo also confirmed that a lunar-based cellular network can be used to transmit operational data and activate multiple communication components.

Potential Use of Cellular Tech in Space Exploration

According to Thierry Klein, president of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia, the demonstration proved that cellular technologies would be critical in space exploration. “We delivered and deployed the first cellular network on the Moon and we are incredibly proud of the results that we have achieved despite the very challenging circumstances,” he added.

While Nokia failed to execute a cellular call on the moon when the Athena lander encountered power constraints and extreme conditions after its lunar landing, the LSCS used a 25-minute window of receiving power to conduct and complete multiple tests. The collected data will inform upcoming efforts to prove that cellular technologies could meet the communications requirements of lunar and other space explorations.

The IM-2 mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program and Nokia’s demonstration was partially financed by the space agency’s Tipping Point initiative.