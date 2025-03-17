NOAA to Host Industry Day on Planned Space Weather Observations Contract

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has scheduled a virtual industry day on March 27 for parties interested in securing an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the agency’s space weather environmental observations project.

According to NOAA’s draft request for proposal on the potential contract posted on SAM.gov Friday, the contractor overall will provide a multi-mission operations service architecture supporting all observations of the agency’s Space Weather Next, or SW Next, project.

Draft RFP Feedback Sought

The agency is also initially soliciting feedback on its draft RFP for the project’s single-award, IDIQ contract wherein particular requirements shall be identified on the task order level. The draft RFP’s list of task orders that may be issued include providing NOAA and its non-affiliate operations staff the capability to monitor and operate space weather observatories during all phases of mission activities.

A contractor may also be tasked to work with the agency’s ground antenna services in the development and modification of interfaces used in planning and obtaining telemetry and tracking. Another potential task involves hosting NOAA satellite simulators for pre-launch and operations.

The deadline for the submission of feedback on the draft RFP is on April 15.