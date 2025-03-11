Ultra I&C Debuts AI-Based Multi-Domain C2 Platform

Ultra Intelligence & Communications has launched an artificial intelligence-based unified platform for its ADSI gateway to combine multi-domain command and control capabilities into a single tool for instant deployment.

Randy Fields, Ultra I&C vice president and chief technology officer, said in a statement Monday that the tool’s AI enhancement delivers on the company’s commitment on handing over actionable intelligence to operators directly.

“The modern battlefield demands tools that can keep pace with emerging threats and compressed decision cycles,” the Ultra I&C executive added.

Scalable Architecture for Network Shifts

The company designed the platform’s AI assistant to work even during compromised network access in contested environments. ADSI features a scalable architecture, with Ultra I&C’s Unity Adapter powering operator shifts between traditional and cloud networks to adapt to changing mission needs without system overhauls.

For tactical data translation, ADSI integrates vital data from various sources, including Link-16 platforms, hypersonic systems and net-enabled weapons.

Joint Interoperability Certification

According to Ultra I&C, ADSI holds a Joint Interoperability Test Command certification, enabling commanders to skip approval bottlenecks and rapidly address emerging threats while keeping their C2 system secure and resilient.

The company demonstrated the ADSI platform’s edge computing capabilities during the U.S. Navy’s Grey Flag 2024 exercise held in September. The demo, conducted using JREAP-C and Starlink’s satellite communications networks, was performed through a cooperative research and development agreement with the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity.