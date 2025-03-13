NCMA Reappoints New Lockheed Exec Megan Dake as Board Member

The National Contract Management Association has reappointed Megan Dake, Lockheed Martin’s new vice president of corporate contract and cost estimating, to its board of directors for NCMA’s 2026 program year. Two other reappointments and a pair of new directors have been slated for the program year, the association said.

Dake joined Lockheed Martin in February after serving for more than three years as U.S. Army deputy assistant secretary for procurement, according to her LinkedIn profile. At Lockheed, Dake’s roles include developing and overseeing contract procedures and strategies.

During her Army stint, Dake served as one of the resource persons in the 2023 season of Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 executive leadership program. She was also among the speakers during the Potomac Officers Club’s 2021 6th Annual Army Forum.

Government Contractors Standard Setter

NCMA’s board of directors develops and provides the association’s member services and educational programs, with the Contract Management Standard as a key focus area.

Lockheed adopted the NCMA’s Contract Management Standard and Contract Management Body of Knowledge in July 2023, one of the first government services contractors to apply the association’s metrics. Other companies that had aligned their contracting policies with NMCA guidelines include SAIC and CACI.

July NMCA World Congress

The new members joining the association’s board of directors are Kameke Mitchell, NASA’s procurement strategic operations division director, and John Roman, ECS Federal vice president of contracts, procurement and pricing.

They will officially assume their NCMA roles in July and join the association’s World Congress scheduled from July 13 to 16 in Grapevine, Texas.

The two other directors that NCMA reappointed are Shanna Webbers, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s chief procurement officer, and Eugene Scott, Federal Aviation Administration’s division manager for acquisition oversight and reporting.