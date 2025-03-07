Navy Seeks Sources to Provide ISR Systems Development Support

Emblem of the United States Navy by the U.S. Navy, Licensed under Public domain

The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific is conducting market research to identify vendors capable of supporting efforts to develop systems for maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and information operations.

The potential contractor is expected to support the development and deployment of ISR systems with advanced capabilities to maintain communication, surveillance and security, and accommodate technology upgrades and other complementary systems while combating emerging threats, according to a Wednesday sources sought notice on SAM.gov.

To Support ISR Activities and Cyber Operations

Specifically, the future project partner will provide development, technical, management and engineering support for ISR activities, ISR systems and cybersecurity operations. The contemplated services include research, studies, material analysis, algorithm development, data design processing, hardware and software development, testing, deployment, systems engineering, program and configuration management, logistics, maintenance, sustainment, training and environmental support.

The work requirements will be performed worldwide, onboard Navy and Coast Guard ships or vessels operated by U.S. allied nations, such as NATO member states.

Depending on the results of the upcoming solicitation for proposals, the government anticipates a multiple-award contract for the effort, which will include a seven-year performance period. Interested small businesses are encouraged to submit their capability statement no later than March 20.