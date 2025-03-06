NASA Seeks Vendor to Support Launch Services Program

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center is requesting information on small businesses capable of providing engineering and technical support for its Launch Services Program, or LSP.

The potential contractor is expected to deliver end-to-end launch services for the space agency’s mission under a planned Evolving Launch Vehicle Integrated Support, or ELVIS, 4 contract, according to a Tuesday notice posted on SAM.gov. The upcoming contract will replace ELVIS 3 and work is scheduled to commence around October 2026.

ELVIS 4 Contract Work Requirements

While the government will outline the complete ELVIS 4 requirements under a performance work statement that will be published later, interested contractors must provide safety, reliability and engineering support for the LSP program. The required services include performing reliability engineering services for the payload and launch vehicle to ensure mission success.

The vendor should also provide engineering support at the NASA-provided payload processing facilities in collaboration with the launch site integration manager. In addition, the future ELVIS 4 partner will perform operations, sustainment and maintenance services for LSP communications and telemetry systems supporting launch and test operations in all mission stages.

Primary Work Locations

The primary work requirements under the contract will be performed at KSC, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their statement of capabilities no later than March 18.