Nabeela Barbari Appointed to VP Role at GDIT

General Dynamics Information Technology has appointed Nabeela Barbari as vice president of its cyber, law enforcement, intelligence and citizenship business area.

Announcing her appointment in a Sunday LinkedIn post, Barbari said she will support GDIT’s mission of redefining national security by integrating artificial intelligence, automation and advanced analytics to outpace threats. “Staying ahead of our adversaries isn’t just about innovation, it’s about transforming the status quo at every level,” the new VP said.

Aaron Bedrowsky, senior vice president of the intelligence and homeland security division at GDIT, welcomed Barbari’s hiring, noting that her experience “is a fantastic addition to the IHS division.” “In her few weeks onboard, she has already demonstrated her collaborative leadership style in a dynamic environment,” he added.

Nabeela Barbari’s Private and Government Experiences

Before joining GDIT, Barbari most recently served as EVP at OTHSolutions. She was the director of resilience and response at the National Security Council, where her responsibilities include critical infrastructure protection, integrated risk management, and national security policy.

Earlier, Barbari served for over 12 years at the Department of Homeland Security, where her last post involved implementing policy initiatives to mitigate emerging threats to cyber infrastructure. She earned a master’s in homeland defense and security from the Naval Postgraduate School and a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from the Virginia Commonwealth University.