MuleSoft Survey Finds AI Integration Challenges in Public Sector

Salesforce company MuleSoft has published the results of its new survey, which found that 98 percent of public sector organizations have adopted autonomous agents or plan to use artificial intelligence tools in the next two years, but hurdles remain. David Egts, field chief technology officer for the public sector at MuleSoft, published a blog Monday to discuss the 2025 MuleSoft Connectivity Benchmark Report.

The report assesses the digital transformation, which includes automation and AI integrations, based on interviews MuleSoft conducted with over 130 IT leaders representing the public sector.

What is Slowing AI Adoption in Government

The survey respondents identified integration with existing systems as one of the biggest hurdles they have encountered with implementing AI. About 91 percent of respondents said data integration was a major obstacle.

The majority of respondents, or 96 percent of IT leaders, admitted that they face challenges when using AI for system integrations.

How to Improve AI Implementation

MuleSoft recommends three steps that public sector organizations can take to improve their implementation of AI.

First, the company called for data quality to maximize the effectiveness of AI. The technology requires clean, consistent and well-structured data, according to MuleSoft.

Second, the government must also invest in platforms that are built to support AI. The company promoted systems that have pre-built connectors and tools designed for AI integration.

Agencies can also utilize agents such as Salesforce’s Agentforce , a digital labor platform that deploys AI agents to augment teams. AI agents free human workers from having to integrate data and systems and allow them to focus on more pressing tasks.

