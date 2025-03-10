MTSI Wins Air Force IDIQ to Enhance Simulation Capabilities

MTSI has secured a potential $48.5 million cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force to support the Implementation of Advanced Government Simulation Architectures program.

The Department of Defense said Friday MTSI will provide engineering and cybersecurity services for advanced government simulation capabilities.

The Air Force Sustainment Center awarded the contract, obligating approximately $3.8 million from fiscal year 2025 working capital funds at the time of award.

Work will continue through March 17, 2027, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

The presolicitation notice for the contract was posted on SAM.gov last month.