MITRE, Sofar Ocean to Develop Marine Technology Connectivity Standard

MITRE and Sofar Ocean announced a collaboration to hasten the development of Bristlemouth, a new connectivity standard for marine technology that provides a modern hardware interface protocol and ocean-proof connector to support peer-to-peer network interoperability.

In a press release Thursday, Nicholas Rotker, chief bluetech strategist at MITRE, said, “To accelerate ocean and maritime technology, we need to eliminate needless burdens and barriers. A connectivity standard for ocean technology will enable new entrants to reduce the time it takes to get innovative hardware from the lab bench to the ocean.”

MITRE will work to make BlueTech, its testing facility in Massachusetts, a Bristlemouth center of excellence and help expand the adoption of the connectivity standard.

“Scaling ocean data and exploration is extraordinarily hard—it should not be,’’ said Tim Janssen, co-founder and CEO of Sofar Ocean. “Bristlemouth is the foundational technology to remove the largest hurdle to unlocking ocean information at scale. Our partnership with MITRE is an important catalyst to accelerate the impact of this critical open standard.”