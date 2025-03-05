Melissa Sampson Appointed Orbit Fab VP of Business Development

Orbit Fab announced on LinkedIn Tuesday that former Lockheed Martin executive Melissa Sampson has been appointed vice president of business development .

Melissa Sampson’s Career Highlights

Sampson is a seasoned executive with an extensive background in business development, advanced programs, engineering, contracts and government affairs.

The Orbit Fab VP most recently served as the strategic customer and external engagement lead for national security space at Lockheed Martin. She was also the space infrastructure, strategy and business development senior manager for commercial and civil space where she oversaw the company’s space infrastructure portfolio, including cislunar and lunar surface infrastructure.

The executive spent nearly four years at Ball Aerospace as a business development leader and senior advanced systems manager. In this capacity, Sampson drove the company’s expansion by developing new business opportunities and capture strategies.

Sampson worked at United Launch Alliance for over 11 years, most recently as business development and program manager for advanced programs. In this role, she was responsible for developing the company’s aerospace and cislunar business. She also served as manager of both the supply chain category and operational excellence offices. Sampson was a government affairs and strategic specialist for the strategic planning and customer program offices. She also worked as the executive liaison to the chief operating officer and a senior systems engineer during her early years at the company.

Sampson was also a senior systems engineer and senior quality assurance engineer during her first stint at Lockheed Martin in 2005.